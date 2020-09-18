1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Wojchik
Margaret "Peggy" Wojchik

Fond du Lac - Margaret "Peggy" Wojchik, 60, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home. Peggy was born May 3, 1960, in Sheboygan, to the late Richard and Mary Ann (Kotnik) Jelovnik. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1978. She went on to earn a teaching degree and enjoyed working with the children at the daycare. Peggy was a proud member of the Slovenian Union Association and was extremely active with Lupus support groups. She also loved to travel with family and friends and was an avid fan of all the Wisconsin sports teams.

Survivors include her children, Megan (Drew) Seman and Doug (Alli) Wojchik; her grandchildren, Harper and Ainsley; her sisters, Sue (Brian) Linderholm and Mary "Jeannie" Sandwick; her brothers, John (Patty) Jelovnik and Jim (Laura) Jelovnik. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her sister, Kitty Jelovnik.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church (822 New Jersey Avenue, Sheboygan) with Fr. Paul Fliss as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Friday, at the church, from 9:30 until the time of Mass. Inurnment will follow at Greendale Cemetery. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
