Margarita Murillo
Sheboygan - Margarita Murillo, 94, of Sheboygan, formerly of Laredo, TX, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her daughters' home.
Margarita was born on February 22, 1926, in Torrington, WY, to Agustin and Concepcion Gutierrez.
Margarita is survived by her three daughters, Natividad Origel of Laredo, TX, Guadalupe (Jaime) Martinez of Sheboygan, Martha (Fidel) Contreras of Green Bay; one son, Eugenio Murillo of Laredo, TX; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Nieves Rodriguez, and a brother, Fortunato Gutierrez. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Margarita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luis Murillo; son, Jesus Murillo; daughter, Alejandra Gonzales, grandson, David Murillo, and other beloved family.
A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 4:00 pm. All are welcome to join the live stream at facebook.com/groups/margaritamurillo
.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Murillo family with arrangements.