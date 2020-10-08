Margelo DePagter
Sheboygan Falls - Margelo DePagter, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at her home in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by her loving family. The final cancer battle was relatively brief but took her from this earth to her Heavenly home with her Savior.
Margelo was born on November 9, 1932 to the late Howard and Florence (Fricke) Kehl in Sheboygan Falls. She was raised by her mother as her father passed away in 1936. She was a 1950 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. She worked for a brief time both before and after being a full-time homemaker. Margelo married her husband, Robert, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on May 16, 1953. Bob passed away in 2016.
She is survived by her four children: Sons Dave (Sue), Tom (Bev), Jim (Rachele) all in the Sheboygan Falls area and a daughter Mary Jo (Don) Stoll of Delafield, Wisconsin. Also survived by eleven grandchildren: Niki (Billy) Claerbout, Nate, Jenni, Kyle, Katie, Natalie, Morgan and Carson DePagter and Allie (Marc) Kestly-Stoll, Donny and Jessy Stoll. Also survived by six great-grandchildren: Lola, Nora and Makehl Claerbout and Bandon, Mickey and Rudy Kestly. Margelo is further survived by special cousin Mary Koppelmann along with other relatives and friends. She enjoyed sports as a frequent spectator, be it events like Packers or Brewers games, Road America and traveling to numerous family grade school and high school events. The family cottage "up north" was a very special place while raising her children. She especially loved following all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a wide variety of performance or sporting activities.
Margelo was a member of St. Paul Lutheran where she served at many of the volunteer social events, Cub Scout den mother, senior choir, finance team and greeter.
Margelo (and Bob) very much enjoyed golf, casino visits, shopping, watching TV, going to movies and traveling for golf and vacations. Both enjoyed trying out as many restaurants as possible. Margelo spent home time knitting, crafts, baking, reading and overlooking the activities at River Park from her front porch. She was very happy to return to the home she was born in, lived in after marriage for a few years, and then living out her last years there.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM with Pastor Tom Gudmundson officiating. Visitation at the church will be on Friday from 3:00 PM until time of service at the church. Due to Covid concerns, current church policy of wearing masks and social distancing will be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established for the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and for the St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Margelo and family are especially grateful to the wonderful staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was especially blessed to have them there to care for her in her last weeks.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the DePagter family with arrangements.