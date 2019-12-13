|
Margene Mae Meyer
Sheboygan - Margene Meyer, age 87, passed away peacefully December 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children after a yearlong battle with leukemia.
She was born November 7, 1932, the daughter of Percy and Amanda (nee Sixel) Sommer. Margene graduated from Central High School in 1950.
Margene married Merlin Meyer on September 12, 1953 at St. Marks UCC in the Town of Mosel. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2011.
Margene worked in retail most of her life. She enjoyed being a foster grandparent at Jackson school, working for and with the Foster Grandparent program. She also enjoyed playing dartball with the Senior Citizens Dartball Team as well as watching the Packers. Margene also loved baking and trying new recipes.
Surviving Margene is one daughter, Mary Jo Woods of Fox Crossing and one son, Terry (Lynn) Meyer of Gilbert, Arizona. She is further survived by five granddaughters: Caroline, Alicia (Cory), Starleen, Savannah (Cristian), Pauletta (Dami); one grandson Jordan; two great-grandchildren: Leyna and Noah; special niece Dawn (Loren) Reinemann of Howards Grove; one brother, Delmar Sommer of Howards Grove; one sister-in-law, Lois Meyer; special friend Ellsworth Jaeger; additional nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margene is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Janet Sommer and brother-in-law, Donald Meyer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Ebenezer UCC, (3215 Saemann Avenue, Sheboygan) with Pastor Lorri Steward officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
A very special thank you to Dr. Schleevogt, Dr. Coulis, Dr. Matthews and their staffs, as well as the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
