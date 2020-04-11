|
|
Maria Buhler
Sheboygan Falls - Maria Dawn Buhler at the young age of 20 was tragically killed in a car crash in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, April 3, 2020 along with Joey Badora (Born on October 17, 1996), the love of her life, seated at her side. Their love for each other began on October 21, 2018 and will continue in Heaven.
Maria was born on June 19, 1999, at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan, to Curt and Dawn (Dicke) Buhler. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School from 3-year-old preschool through the 6th Grade. She then attended and graduated from Sheboygan Falls Middle (2013) & SF High School in 2017. She was currently a Junior at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater continuing her education studying Business - Marketing.
Maria began her lifelong passion for dance at the young age of four with tap dance with Sue Darrow's School of Dance. During that time, she excelled in all areas of dance (Jazz, Ballet, Pointe). She performed in many shows at the Stephanie Weill Center including the Nutcracker Ballet, Cinderella, Revenge of the Dwarfs & The Wizard of Oz. Sue's Quote: "Maria was eager to learn, always smiling, always friendly, a strong-willed young lady who was petite but stood tall in my studio and was well loved by everyone".
She also danced Pom for Sheboygan Falls High School and took 3rd Place at State her Junior Year under the Leadership of Tracy Westerbarth. Winning that competition, along-side Lauren Andrews & Maddy Leibham meant the world to her. Tracy's Quote: "Maria's leadership abilities were nothing but phenomenal, she was responsible, motivated, disciplined, and extremely talented. No matter what Maria did; dance, school or being a friend, she was always a team player who worked for the good of everyone involved. She was genuinely a kind and very respectful person. Martha Graham: Great dancers are not great because of technique; they are great because of their passion. Maria had both and I know that passion she brought was also a passion for life".
At the Age of 14, she wanted so much to be challenged & compete at a higher level, so with her Best Friend Lauren Andrews they started attending Doll House Dance Factory, Sheboygan, WI studying Hip Hop under Kayla Pittner. She excelled along-side her teammates and friends winning Local Competitions (Milwaukee, Madison & Wisconsin Dells), moving up and taking National Competitions (Chicago & Kentucky) and finally winning the 2017 Dance World Championship in Hip Hop in Orlando, FL. Kayla's Quote: Maria was loving and showed grace and positivity every single day, her ability to light up the stage with her passion and beauty is how she is remembered most, she was a pillar of strength for her teammates during difficult times and a contagiously joyful leader when her team had tremendous success, Maria radiated joy when her team won the world championship. She left a footprint of character, kindness and friendship that will be felt by generations to come.
From age 6-12 Maria played Soccer with the Sheboygan Falls YMCA Soccer Club. In May of 2008, her team took 1st Place in the Sayso Soccer Tournament. She also wanted to take gymnastics but had to make a choice between Dance or Gymnastics.
Maria had a love for children that was endless. As soon as she was old enough, she wanted to take the local babysitting course so that she could start babysitting. She cared for anyone's children that asked her (her parent's coworkers, her employers' customers, family, friends and neighbors). She would feel bad if she had to turn someone down because of dance commitments. She loved all children but her local favorites were the Andersons, Taylor and Harrison. She felt guilty for taking money for doing something she absolutely enjoyed. Anderson Quote: "Maria was a responsible babysitter with a very caring heart and immediately drew a warm connection with those she cared for. She was funny and silly and always made the kids feel special. Maria had a big Christian heart, so respectful and admirable. The kids often begged us to go out so Maria could babysit. They also got mad if we came home "too early". Maria also loved going out of town to take care of and spend time with her second cousins, Olivia & Easton. During one of these trips, she introduced her cousin Nathan to chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cups from Culver's, which is still his favorite today.
Maria attended Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (formally St. Mary's) where she was baptized, received her First Holy Communion and was confirmed along with classmates & friends. While in High School she participated in 2 mission trips to Michigan (attending with her mother) and Virginia. During her trip to Michigan, she was able to volunteer at an Adult Day Care for Special Needs Adults. She heart was over-joyed when she got to dance, sing, make projects and just plain pour out love on those special people.
While attending UW-Whitewater, Maria was accepted into Tri Sigma Sorority with a Big Sister Jamie Fricke. She was able to continue with her giving and generous spirit by volunteering at local nursing homes, playing games & bingo with the residents, making dog treats, tie blankets & dog treats for the Humane Societies (She had a great love for dogs, always snuggling and taking pictures with everyone's dog). Maria wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps by giving blood. She helped with a blood drive at her high school and while in college. Maria was 3 lbs. to light to give blood but that didn't stop her. She would wear her heaviest boots and put extra things in her pockets, just so she could pass the weight scale. She also helped give Ice Skating lessons, helped raise money for the March of Dimes by getting pies thrown in their face, and helped clean up the city of Whitewater by picking up trash. Jamie's Quote: Maria was so loved by everyone, she always lit up the room, she was always laughing, having fun and had a good time doing anything. She was so kind and sweet to everyone, and her Greek family loved her fun energy and contagious laugh. She was an amazing friend and girl."
Maria's first real job (along-side her brother Mitchell) was working for Watersports on Elkhart Lake owned by Tim & Doug Brown. She started off shy, scared, thinking that she wouldn't be able to do the job, to working there 4 years "basically" running the place. Resort children would flock there first thing in the morning, just to hang out with her. Coworkers Quotes: "She was meticulous, thoughtful, self-motivated, she knew her job and did it with grace, ease, a little bit of sass and a whole lot of heart. When Maria took a day off it was like an event that everyone needed to prepare for, she was our warm spot in the sun, our shot of caffeine, our burst of laughter, our guiding light among the chaos, WaterSports Queen and our beautiful angel. Tim's Quote: "Over the years she worked for me, I was able to watch her grow and become an amazing talented young woman, she was punctual, I had a hard time beating her to work in the morning unless Starbucks had a long line, the first battle of whits and sarcasm with her bother was eye opening, I know she would do fine down in the hut, she had a magnetic personally, even on her days off everyone stayed connected with her snap chatting, every new face became a friend to her, I was a boss who was honestly somewhat impossible to work with, but Maria figured out how to get past that hurdle, she was like a rocket. I was lucky enough to get a person like Maria who was such a dedicated and honest employee, and extremely proud to call her a friend.
While attending college, she started working for Boucher Hyundai Dealership in Janesville, WI as an administrative assistant. Coworker Quotes: "Maria was an amazing, smart, caring beautiful soul, with a positive personality. She was a ray of sunshine with a bright smile shining on her face each day she made her way around the dealership. She was the perfect person to greet our customers in the afternoons.
Maria will be greatly missed and is survived by her parents, Curt & Dawn Buhler of Sheboygan Falls; Brothers: Mitchell & Michael Buhler; Aunt & Uncles: Denise Dicke, Mary & Joe St. Andre, Derrick Dicke, Dwight Dicke, Gary & Kris Buhler; Great-Aunt: Pauline Dicke; Great Uncle: James Denzin, Cousins: Matthew St. Andre (Children: Beau & James), Krystle St. Andre, Nathen (Jill) Nysse (Children: Olivia & Easton), Matthew (Nicole) Nysse (Children: Paige & Brock), Joey's parents/special family friends: Mike & Dyan Badora (Children: Darold & Collette); Curt's Church Brothers: Tommy (Jena) Beninghaus & Bobby Beninghaus. She is further survived and will be deeply missed by dance mates, co-workers, classmates, & neighbor friends.
Maria was preceded in death by her grandparents: Delbert & Carole (Kalupa) Dicke, Eugene & Helen (Keller) Buhler; Aunt: Debra Dicke, Great Uncle: Donald Dicke, Great Aunt: Elaine Denzin; Classmate/Friend: Brianna Brunner
Mom & Dad: Maria will always be our Little MiMi Girl/Sis/Sissy. She loved kittens but couldn't have one because of allergies within the family. Instead she adopted a Beanie Baby named Mattie and a white stuffed kitten named MeowMeow from her Brother Mitchell. She never slept anywhere overnight without them. Maria was not afraid to speak her mind in a loving way. She made us look in the mirror many times to be better people in all aspects of our life. We spoke often about and made a pack to always be able to give and take criticism and hold each other accountable on all levels. She took beauty to the highest level. She will be forever loved, dearly missed, and always cherished. As her parents, we couldn't be any prouder of the woman she became. Our precious daughter, may you dance in heaven with the angels. You will always be your Dad's World Champion!
Mitchell: I will remember Maria for being a fun loving, hardworking young woman with a great sense of humor. It became clear to me long ago that Maria would surpass me in all of my life's achievements, and as an older brother that's all I could ever ask for. The ease at which she excelled academically, professionally, and socially, made me feel like there wasn't much I could teach her that she hadn't already figured out on her own. She had so much talent and love to offer this world and she will be missed more than my words can express.
Michael: Not only did Maria excel socially, athletically, and academically, but her passion and influence inspired those around her to be better. Better students, better athletes, better people. You'd be hard pressed to find someone with a negative word to say about Maria. She made us all so incredibly proud, and I have no doubt Maria has made a lasting impact on everyone who took the time to get to know her. She was one of a kind.
Mitchell and Michael's shared comment: We'll strive to live the rest of our lives with the intent of making our loved ones as proud of us as we are of Maria.
Our hearts ache & grieve so much for the loss of Joey and the pain the Badora Family is going through. Joey was a kind, thoughtful, helpful, sincere, loyal, soft spoken, standout man with a heart of gold. The way he thought of others before himself; he was a rare jewel. The way Joey lived his life of helping other is so easy to see why Maria fell in love with him. After the first conversation we had with Joey while we were in Whitewater, we knew what kind of man he was. We are honored to have had Joey in our life and that he is spending eternity with Maria.
Private family services will be taking place now. A Mass of Christian Burial and public visitation at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Sheboygan, WI will take place at a later date, to be announced. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, in Sheboygan Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Buhler family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020