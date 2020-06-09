Maria Dawn Buhler
Sheboygan Falls - Maria Dawn Buhler at the young age of 20 was tragically killed in a car crash in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, April 3, 2020 along with Joey Badora (Born on October 17, 1996), the love of her life, seated at her side.
Maria will be greatly missed and is survived by her parents, Curt & Dawn Buhler of Sheboygan Falls; Brothers: Mitchell & Michael Buhler; Aunt & Uncles: Denise Dicke, Mary & Joe St. Andre, Derrick Dicke, Dwight Dicke, Gary & Kris Buhler; Great-Aunt: Pauline Dicke; Great Uncle: James Denzin, Cousins: Matthew St. Andre (Children: Beau & James), Krystle St. Andre, Nathen (Jill) Nysse (Children: Olivia & Ethan), Matthew (Nicole) Nysse (Children: Paige & Brock), Joey's parents/special family friends: Mike & Dyan Badora (Children: Darold & Collette); Curt's Church Brothers: Tommy (Jena) Beninghaus & Bobby Beninghaus.
A Mass of Christian Burial and at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Sheboygan, WI will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of Mass at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, in Sheboygan Falls.
For a full obituary, life story, and online condolences please visit www.wenigfh.com. The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Buhler family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.