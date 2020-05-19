|
|
Maria M. Lopez
Maria M. "Marina" Lopez, age 76, of Adell, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday Night, May 15, 2020.
She was born on June 18, 1943 in Leon GTO, Mexico, a daughter of the late Luis and Abelina (Serrato) Lopez.
In 1969, she married Jose Ortiz. He preceded her in death in November of 2010.
Marina loved to sew. She enjoyed dancing, going to garage sales, plants, flowers, birds, fish, and dogs.
Survivors include her significant other: Eliud Justo; five siblings: Margarita Lopez, Mario Lopez, Mateo Lopez, Maria Munoz, and Miguel Lopez. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jose.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (May 23, 2020) at 5:00 PM at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Saturday from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Please wear spring colors in memory of Marina.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Marina's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 19 to May 21, 2020