|
|
Marian B. Krueger
Sheboygan - Marian B. Krueger, age 98, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Sheboygan. She was born in Sheboygan on August 12, 1921 the daughter of the late Hugo and Hildegard Acker Quasius.
Marian attended Holy Name of Jesus Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. She was united in marriage to Robert P. Krueger on December 29, 1945 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Robert preceded Marian in death in June of 2001.
She sold cosmetics and clothes at Prange's and was a salesclerk at Grube's Drug Store in Sheboygan. Marian was a current member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Catholic Women's Charities, St. Anne's Society at Holy Name, volunteer at St. Nicholas Hospital and during World War II she was a Volunteer Red Cross Aid, also at St. Nicholas Hospital. Marian was on the first Holy Name Parish Council, a Girl Scout Leader and was proud of being part of four generations at Holy Name. She enjoyed playing bridge, camping, spending time at Camp Sheboygan deer camp in Florence County and all the family gatherings.
Survivors include her two children, Marcia (Gene) Altstatt, of Mahtomedi, MN, Jeffrey (Shanna) Krueger, of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren, Jami Krueger, Bryan (Rachel) Krueger, Andrea (Eric) Cale, Shane Krueger, Evan Krueger; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Emma, Parker and Madeline. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Michael and her two brothers, Robert and Fredrick Quasius.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave. Sheboygan with Rev. Matthew J. Widder officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established and may be directed to Azura Memory Care of Sheboygan or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. A special thanks to the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community, Azura Memory Care of Sheboygan and Compassus Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Nov. 24, 2019