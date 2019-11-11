|
|
Marian Barbara Benson
Oostburg - Marian Barbara Benson, 103, of Oostburg, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at home.
Marian was born on September 7, 1916, in West Chicago, IL to Louis and Augusta (Zahn) Hensel. She was a graduate of West Chicago High School.
On October 21, 1936, Marian married Robert Benson in West Chicago. Marian was employed at Continental Bank in Downtown Chicago for five years as a Bank Teller. During WWII, she also worked for a bank in San Francisco. She was a member of the Lady Lions. She enjoyed needlework, sewing, embroidery, reading and cooking.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Charles) Ingelse of Oostburg, WI; one nephew; and five nieces. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Louis and Augusta; two brothers; and four sisters.
Private services were held to celebrate Marian's life. Entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Marian's family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of Companion Care and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
