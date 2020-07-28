1/1
Marian Brentrup
1930 - 2020
Marian Brentrup, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning July 25, 2020 at Wheelock Terrace in Hanover NH with her family at her side. Marian was born in Sheboygan WI on January 3, 1930.

She was a 1947 graduate of St. Mary's Academy and attended Cardinal Stritch College, both in Milwaukee. Before marriage, Marian was employed by the Vollrath Co. in Sheboygan. Marian was united in marriage to Bernard Brentrup on July 3, 1954 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church.

Marian was a homemaker to her four children and once they started school worked as a Teacher's aide for the Sheboygan Public Schools until her retirement. Marian and Bernie enjoyed travelling to many places in the United States and Europe as well as visiting their children. Marian loved embroidery, creating poetry, drawing, painting and raising flowers.

Marian was a member of St. Peter Claver Parish in Sheboygan and St. Denis Parish in Hanover, NH. She was active in the community and enjoyed being a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Red Cross, the Black River Advancement Association and the Sheboygan Food Pantry.

Marian is survived by her four children Robert Brentrup and his wife Maureen of Hanover NH, Claire Dacko of Port Angeles WA, Helen Angell of New Orleans LA and Ann Sprague and her husband Alexander of Boiling Springs PA, thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Carol Presutti.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Denis Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Mulcahy officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society (attn: Dennis) at 4215 State Highway 42, Sheboygan WI 53083.

To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit, www.rand-wilson.com.

Arrangements provided by the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home in Hanover, NH.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rand-Wilson Funeral Home
11 1/2 School Street
Hanover, NH 03755
(603) 643-2552
