Marian E. Dobrzynski
Plymouth - Marian E. Dobrzynski, age 92, of Plymouth (formerly of Milwaukee), passed away peacefully on Thursday (July 25, 2019) at the Waterford in Plymouth.
She was born on January 15, 1927 in Milwaukee, a daughter of the late John and Clara (Hofmann) Koktavy.
Marian graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee.
On April 7, 1951, she married Henry M. Dobrzynski in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on August 1, 1983.
She worked at JC Penny Catalog in Milwaukee for 25 years.
Marian enjoyed flower arranging, sewing, and spending time with family.
Survivors include her two children: Grace of Sheboygan Falls and Gary (Kathy) of Milwaukee. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother: John "Jack", and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of Flowers (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI). Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, with prayer services and entombment to follow.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 26 to July 28, 2019