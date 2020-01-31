|
Marian E. Zaletel
Sheboygan -
Marian E. Zaletel, age 83, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Taycheedah on March 26, 1936, the daughter of the late Alois and Ida Lefeber Schmitz.
She attended local schools and graduated from Glenbeulah High School. Marian was the store manager at the Wonder Bread Hostess Bakery Store in Sheboygan for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, cleaning, gardening, bowling, playing sheephead and was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Mark Zaletel; three grandchildren, Melissa (Drew) Kordus, Matthew (Kayla) Zaletel and Marye Zaletel (Nicholas Kaemmer); two grandchildren, Jax and Ava Kordus; three sisters, Delphina (Paul) Wondra, Rosebell Dirks and Valaria (David) Schroeder. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Walter (Pat) Schmitz, Marvin (Irene) Schmitz, Sylvester Schmitz and Alloys "Fritz" Schmitz.
A funeral service for Marian will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Adam L. Scheblein officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Mary Ann and Brenda, and Kevin from Comfort Keepers for all the compassion and care that was given to her.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020