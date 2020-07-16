1/1
Marian G. Krimmel
Marian G. Krimmel

Sheboygan - Marian G. Krimmel, 96 of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.

Marian Voskuil Krimmel was born in Cedar Grove on April 10, 1924 to James Voskuil and Cornelia (Leenhouts) Voskuil. She attended schools in Cedar Grove and graduated from Cedar Grove High School. She lived in Manitowoc during WW II, working as a long distance telephone operator. She was united in marriage to Henry Krimmel on May 3, 1946 in Dubuque, Iowa. The Lord took him home on February 9, 2006. They enjoyed working together, camping, traveling and especially the family. She had resided on Indian Mound Circle in Sheboygan for 68 years.

Marian was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sheboygan.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Kathy Van Der Sande and her significant other Terry Hunt of Sheboygan Falls; her son, James (Cindy) Krimmel of Oshkosh; her grandchildren, Jenna Van Der Sande and her significant other, Willie, Peter Krimmel, and Margaret Krimmel and her significant other, Seth; a sister-in-law, Anita Krimmel; a niece Barbara Voskuil and a nephew Rev. Jon (Sue) Voskuil and other special nieces and nephews. She is further survived by a special friend Jeanette VanEngen and her neighbors. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her brother Robert (Jan) Voskuil; her sister, Gladys; her stepmother, Edna Dettman Voskuil; brothers-in-law, Fred (Emily) Krimmel, Gottfried (Gertrude) Krimmel and John Krimmel, sisters-in-law, Irma Schmidt and Connie Reetz

A private family graveside services will be held and a public memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church is to be held at a later date.

Memorials in Marian's name to the First Presbyterian Church are preferred.

Marian's family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Shores of Sheboygan for the compassionate care given her.

Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services is serving Marian's family

Online condolences may be expressed at lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
