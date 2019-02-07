|
Marian R. Franzen
Kiel - Marian R. Franzen, 75, 617 Miller Ct, Kiel, passed away Monday evening, February 4, 2019 at her home after a short illness.
She was the former Marian Van De Hei, born August 3, 1943 in Green Bay, to the late George and Viola (Peters) Van De Hei. Marian attended Pulaski schools.
On June 13, 2009 she married Nicholas Franzen at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was previously married to Donald DeBauche. Marian worked at Chilton Village Nursing Home for 9 years. She previously worked at Pulaski Shoe Factory. Marian was a member of the Legion Auxiliary in Stockbridge. She enjoyed making crafts with yarn especially making afghans for nursing homes.
She is survived by her husband, Nick; her children: Darrell Kohel (Bonnie), Deborah (Jay) VanAsten, Theresa DeBauche, Terrance DeBauche, Cynthia DeBauche, Donald DeBauche Jr., David (Lisa) Franzen, and Douglas (Mary) Franzen; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Marian is further survived by her sister, Alice Tassoul; her brother, Lee (Mary) Van De Hei; sisters-in-law: Linda Van De Hei, Beverly Hildebrandt, Barbara Turner, Judy Pitman, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Randall, great-granddaughter, Harper and numerous sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel) with Rev. Carl Diederichs officiating and Joe Zenk Parish Director assisting. Entombment will take place on Saturday at Knollwood Memorial Park, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 2:00 pm until 3:45 pm when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank everyone who cared for her during her illness.
Online condolences can be made at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 7, 2019