Marianne A. Wuestenhagen, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by her family. Marianne was born July 10, 1929 in Sheboygan to Ambrose and Margaret (Schroeder) Puksich. She attended St. Dominic Parish school and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1947. Following graduation, she went on to Mercy School for Nursing where she received her Nursing Degree.
On June 9, 1951 she was united in marriage to Erwin Wuestenhagen Jr. at St. Dominic in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2003. Marianne was an OB/GYN nurse for 34 years at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She was one of the founders of SHARE at St. Nicholas Hospital, a support group for grieving parents who had lost an infant. She was active in the community with the Senior Center and Friends of Mead Library and helped out at the voting polls.
In her free time Marianne loved taking drives down to the Lake with her husband Erwin, lunches with her son at Gosse's, spending time and helping out at her daughter's hobby farm, doing puzzles, country line dancing and doing the chicken dance at family weddings. Family was very important to Marianne and she enjoyed spending time with them creating lots of lasting memories like making Potica with her brothers and sisters.
Marianne is survived by her children, Joan (Steve) Blindauer and Erwin (Doris) Wuestenhagen III, grandchildren, Paula (Bob) Welch and Brett (Kelly) Blindauer, four great-grandchildren, sister Betty Jane Kauger, brothers, Steven (Jackie) Puksich and George (Lois) Puksich, sisters-in-law Betty Puksich and Susan Puksich. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; John Puksich, Kathy (David) Hiebing, Louise (Bernard) Neils, Ambrose (Karen) Puksich, twins Joseph and James Puksich, Anthony Puksich, and brother-in-law Marvin Kauger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2133 N. 22nd St. Sheboygan, with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 8:30 AM until the time of mass at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Marianne's name.
Marianne's family wants to convey their sincere thanks and appreciation of all the kindness, care and love given to Marianne from ALL of the staff at Pine Haven which was her home for the last 5 ½ years. They became another family to enrich her world with great care, comfort and laughter which brought smiles to her face many times, as well as she made them smile.
Thanks also go to the staff from Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their timely and compassionate care in the final steps in helping to make a peaceful transition for her next life.
Learning about a whole new world and sharing the experience and anguish of other families resulted in precious knowledge.
Last but by FAR NOT LEAST the comraderies, empathy and newly found closeness and love of the other families on their journey will always be remembered and treasured, bringing about lifelong relationships, we shared many tears, laughter, support, frustration, concern, but mostly Love.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019