Marianne D. Wendland, 75, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital.
Marianne was born on August 7, 1944 in Plymouth, a daughter to the late Leo F. and Florence (Ribbeck) Bowen. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Plymouth High School. On August 19, 1961 she was united in marriage to Keith "Casey" Wendland they resided in Plymouth until moving to Sheboygan Falls. Casey preceded her in death on October 12, 2001.
Marianne was employed with various businesses in Plymouth including Great Lakes Cheese, A & P, Pick and Save and Fleet Farm. She enjoyed a variety of activities which included bingo, embroidery, reading, enjoying the wildlife in her backyard and being a lifelong Minnesota Viking fan. Marianne greatly loved and enjoyed her family especially her great grandson, Maddox who fondly called her GG.
Marianne is survived by her daughters, Kelli (Jon) Burns of Oostburg and Kim Parlow (Dave) of Prior Lake, Minnesota; a son, Lanny Wendland of Sheboygan; five grandchildren, Nick Bartz (Sarah), Kaysie (Josh) Zaborowski, Marissa Burns (Garrett), Claire Burns and Preston Burns; a great grandson, Maddox Zaborowski; her brothers in law, James Wendland and Richard (Noreen) Wendland and a sister in law, Jeanette Wendland. Many other relatives and friends further survive. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son in law, Russ Parlow and other relatives.
A memorial service for Marianne will be held 1 PM, Saturday, February 29 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Deborah Tyler as officiant. Inurnment will take place in Gardens of Peace Mausoleum. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South St, Plymouth on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM.
Memorials in Marianne's name are preferred.
Marianne's children would like to extend a grateful thank you to Sharon and John, her close friends, for their compassion, kindness and humor, but especially for the good times spent with their mother.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020