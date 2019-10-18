|
|
Marianne Dirkse Hinz
Vero Beach - Marianne Dirkse Hinz, age 86, of Vero Beach, passed away October 13, 2019. She was born in Oostburg, WI and had moved from Grand Rapids, MI, and Sheboygan, WI, prior to Vero Beach in 1973. Mrs. Hinz had worked at Bank of America, formerly Barnett Bank, and Commercial Bank of Vero Beach for 20 years plus, as a new account representative prior to her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vero Beach.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald E. Hinz; daughters: Vicki Schommer (Alan), Laurie Gover (Jeff), and Donna Vocelle (Buck); sister, Joan Vanderveen; brother, Herb Dirkse; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hinz was predeceased by her brothers, Mark Dirkse and Bob Dirkse; and grandson, Matthew Schommer.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019