|
|
Marianne Freiherr
Sheboygan - Marianne Freiherr, 99, of Sheboygan, passed away at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services on August 12, 2019. Marianne was born on June 12, 1920 to the late Frank and Hulda Harlfinger. She attended Holy Name School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in the class of 1938. She was a loving and supportive wife to her late husband, Milton, and took great care in raising their family.
Marianne is survived by her three children, Judith Freiherr, Annette (James) Schmitz and Gregory (Mary) Freiherr; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Louis), Stacy (Matthew), David (Kimberly), Casey (Chelsey), Bradley; seven great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Progressive for the kindness and outstanding care given to their mother. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019