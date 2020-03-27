|
Maribeth M. Stewart
Sheboygan - Maribeth M. Stewart, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and friend.
Born in 1924 in Portage, WI, to Edward M. and Mary Daily McMahon, Maribeth, known as Mickey to her friends, spent her youth in this small Wisconsin town. She attended University of Wisconsin, Madison, was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and received her nursing degree in 1952.
Her nursing career included Wisconsin General Hospital in Madison, Queen's Hospital in Oahu, Hawaii, and the Fifth General Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1956 while serving in the Army Medical Reserve in Germany, she met and married the love of her life, First Lieutenant Otto K. Stewart, an army doctor from Hornell, NY.
The couple moved to Durham, NC in January of 1957 where they began their family and 4 of their 6 children were born. In 1961, they moved to Sheboygan which became their life-long home.
Besides being a devoted wife and mother, Mickey actively volunteered in the community. She served on the first board of directors for the Sheboygan County Mobile Food Service (Meals on Wheels) and remained involved for decades. Mickey was a board member and volunteer for Sheboygan County Medical Auxiliary, St. Clement's Altar Society, Pro-Am Charities, Pine Hills Women's Golf, Helpful Hands, CARE Ministry, Sun City Vistoso Watercolor Society and a nurse at North High School.
She and Otto were faithful parishioners of St. Clement Catholic Church for over 56 years and of Santa Catalina Catholic Church in Oro Valley, AZ where they had a second home and spent their winters during retirement.
Mickey was an avid golfer, competing around the state, and instilled the love of the game in her husband, Otto, and children. She taught her kids to ski at Vollrath Bowl - traipsing up the hill with their skis for each run. Mickey loved to travel, and the family (including pets!) had numerous "adventures" navigating the country by car or in their motorhome. She and Otto visited many countries around the world and appreciated learning about other cultures. Mickey introduced a variety of ethnic dishes to her family and friends; she was a woman ahead of her time! Her other past times included playing bridge, painting and spending time with loved ones.
Mickey had an abundance of love, boundless energy and the patience of a saint! She was a woman of many talents and had amazing health for all of her 95 years, for which we are thankful.
Mickey is survived by her six children, Mary (Joseph) Wustner, Kathleen (David Swinney) Stewart, Kevin (Terri) Stewart, Patsy Stewart, Tom (Annette) Stewart, Peggy (Chuck) Angevine; and grandchildren Taryn, Alex, Andrew, Ryan, Zach, Maddie, Riley, Charlie, Jackson, and Izabelle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Otto, and her brothers Dick & Pat.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vytas Kerpe and his staff at Sheboygan Internal Medicine Associates for their endless care and concern. We are grateful to the caregivers who supported her independence over the last several years: Dawn Beinemann, Barb Damman, and Carol & Melanie at Landmark Square. We also wish to thank the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital & Hospice for their exceptional kindness during Mickey's final days.
In light of these unusual times, a memorial service will take place at a later date to be determined. Please see www.ballhornchapels.com for updated information.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020