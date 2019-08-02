Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Maricel Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maricel M. Schaefer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maricel M. Schaefer Obituary
Maricel M. Schaefer

Sheboygan - Maricel M. Schaefer, age 26, of Sheboygan passed away on July 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Angeles City, Philippines on January 3, 1993.

Maricel is survived by her parents, Patrick and Stacy Schaefer; siblings, John and Hannah Schaefer. She is further survived by other family and friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maricel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now