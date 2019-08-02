|
|
Maricel M. Schaefer
Sheboygan - Maricel M. Schaefer, age 26, of Sheboygan passed away on July 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Angeles City, Philippines on January 3, 1993.
Maricel is survived by her parents, Patrick and Stacy Schaefer; siblings, John and Hannah Schaefer. She is further survived by other family and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019