Marie Koenig
School Hill - A beautiful soul is on its way to heaven. Our wife, mother, grandma and gigi passed away on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Marie Rose Ann on February 22, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay to James and Marcella (Walthers) Whipple. She was the granddaughter of Charles and Edna Walthers with whom she had a very close relationship with as they helped raise her. Growing up in Sturgeon Bay is where she grew her love of the water.
In her junior year of high school, her parents moved to Sheboygan where she graduated from South High with the class of 1962.
On a night out with friends at the Patio in Sheboygan, she met a man who would be her dance partner for life, Thomas Koenig. They loved to dance and were a joy to watch. On September 7, 1963, they were married and began their faith-filled journey in School Hill where they resided for 56 years. Together they raised a beautiful family.
Marie was employed at Hayssen Manufacturing for over twenty years. Where she started as a receptionist working her way up to supervisor of record engineering. She made many wonderful friends during her years there. Upon the move of the plant to South Carolina, she then began her role at Nigrelli/Aqua Master where she was a confidential secretary to the president of the company.
She and Tom loved to go for long drives - especially up north with his sisters and brothers-in-law. They spent many good times, filled with singing and much laughter. On one of those long drives, up north, they came upon a small cottage for sale - which they purchased. Marie would spend countless hours on the dock fishing with her grandchildren and looking for snails or turtles with her great-grandchildren - because that is where she loved it most. The family enjoyed many years loving the north woods and water. She always liked having us all together.
Marie loved history and could be found reading books on kings, queens and tsars. She had a passion for ancestry and created many family history books with great pride. She wanted everyone to know about their families.
Surviving Marie is her husband, Thomas and four daughters: Lynne (Brad) Becker and their daughters Kimberly (Kory) Feldmann, Samantha (Joshua) Berens and Maxine Becker; Christine (Al) Arnoldussen and daughters Emily (special friend Carson), Chasidy (Tom) Vosters, Christy (Erik) Weiss and Alysa Chandler; Patricia Brunmeier; Katherine (Kevin) Voland and their daughters Hannah and Andrea. Eight great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Mason, Brooklynn, Austin, Jonathan, Evelynn, Blair and Anthony. She is further survived by sister Judy Schmitz, brothers Harold (Rose) Whipple and Richard (Vicki) Whipple. Sisters-in-law Margie (Donald) Bonde, Betty Bonde and LaVerne (Roman) Karls, and many numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Roger and Ralph, son-in-law Michael Brunmeier, mother and father-in-law John & Angeline (Binversie) Koenig, brothers and sisters-in-law Victor (Margaret) Koenig, Roman (Theresa) Koenig, Sylvester (Alice) Koenig, Robert (Evelyn) Koenig, Ruth (Francis) Scharenbroch, Laura (Ashley) Wagner, Virginia (Jerome) Neumeyer, Anna Mae (Donald) Stoelb, Roman Bonde, Arlene (Alfred) Schad, as well as nieces and nephews.
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every thought, act and decision we make. Their love leaves and indelible imprint in our memories upon our lives and upon our hearts." ~ Lou Buscaglia
Mom, we thank you for always being there for each and everyone one of us. We will miss you dearly.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. A Public Visitation will take place from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill.
The family would like to thank the staff at Field of Dreams, Heartland Hospice and Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for their care during her stays in the hospital. Dr. Michelle Rejmen and her staff, Dr. Philip DeTrana and the great RNs and CNAs that gave such tender, loving care.
In lieu of flowers donations can made to the American Heart & Lung Associations and would be appreciated.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.