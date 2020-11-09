Marie M. Gruenke
Sheboygan - Marie M. Gruenke, passed away Saturday morning November 7, 2020. Marie was born August 20, 1955 in Sheboygan to the late William and Mary (Petrauski) Kudirko. Marie attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from South High School in 1973. On August 5, 1999 she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Gruenke in Ironwood, Michigan. Marie was employed by R-Way Furniture, Thonet and retired from Nemschoff following 32 years of employment. Marie loved sewing, doing crafts, spending time with her grandkids, "going bumming" and spending time outdoors fishing and camping. Marie also had a love of all types of music.
Survivors include her loving husband Bob, children Jason (Kareena) Ross of Manitowoc, Stacey Ross (Scott Carey) of Sheboygan, Jason Gruenke (Holly Krutz) of Chassell, MI, Jessica Gruenke (Travis Olson) of Plymouth, grandchildren Jerikah, Kennah-Lei, Dannaelah, Cladyn, Bohdi, baby Ross on the way, Mackenzie, Maxwell, Hunter, Davis, Anja, brothers and sisters Michael (Kudirko) (Linda Landusky) of West Bend, Delores Oldenburg of Sheboygan, Steve (Joanne) Kudirko of Amburg, and Randy (Nancy) Kudirko of Pembine. Marie is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Marlene, two nephews Ken and Nick and a niece Kristen.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will take place in the Greendale Cemetery.
