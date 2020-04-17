Services
Marie M. Stipe


1922 - 2020
Marie M. Stipe Obituary
Marie M. Stipe

Auburn, KY - Marie Matilda Stipe, age 97, formerly of Sheboygan, died on April 4, 2020 in Auburn, KY. She was born May 7,1922 in New Holstein, Wl to Joseph P. and V. Barbara Buechel Hansen.

She attended Center School and St. Wendel Catholic School, Cleveland, Wl. At age 18 she graduated in November 1939 from the Milwaukee School of Beauty Culture. Marie worked as a beautician for Mrs. Heimermann, Valders, Wl, Marie Sutter, Sheboygan, Wl, and Mary Parrack Beauty Shoppe, Mendon, IL. Also, Marie worked for Bell Telephone Company as an operator in Town Mosel, Wl.

On May 1,1946 she married William A. Stipe at St. Wendel Catholic Church, Cleveland, Wl, he preceded her in death in 2011. She was an expert knitter making many sweaters, hats and mittens for her family and her specialty, knitted teddy bears with scarves. She helped plant a garden every year and canned and preserved her garden treasures.

Marie learned to cook on her parent's dairy farms for the family and workers hired to help on the farms. After she left home Marie continued her love of cooking and baking by entertaining family and friends. Besides Sheboygan the family lived in Adams County, IL and Cleveland, Wl.

Marie is survived by one daughter, Barbara (James) Schoen and one son, William R. (Cindy)Stipe, five grandchildren; Scott (Carol) Schoen, Kathleen (Bryan) Hahn, Tony (Amy) Stipe, Dieter (Shelly) Stipe and Jennifer Menzer and her friend Justin; four great-grandchildren; Creg Schoen, Chelsea Schoen, Cody and Braden Stipe, daughter-in- law Charlotte Stipe and sister-in-law Virginia Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Scott D. (Tanya Jayne) Menzer; ten brothers; Joe, Lester, Harvey, Walter, Clarence, Rodney, Merlin, Robert, Willard and Leroy Hansen, her parents, and grand-parents; Frank and Mary Heimermann Buechel and Jacob and Theresa Windirsch Hansen.

Following Marie's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Entombment will take place at the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Sheboygan, Wl. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
