|
|
Marie McCoy
Sheboygan Falls - Marie Eunice McCoy, 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home.
Marie Dingeldein was born on October 11, 1931, in Town of Lessor, WI to Frank and Ann (Krueger) Dingeldein. She was a graduate of Bonduel High School. Marie was a busy wife and mother raising five children, and later worked as the head hostess at the Grand Executive Inn in Sheboygan and the Bemis Outlet Store for many years.
She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish and enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, dancing, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by her four sons, Tom (Debbie) Eake of Sheboygan Falls, Roger (Pam) McCoy of Sheboygan Falls, Randy (Kay) McCoy of Sheboygan Falls, Rob (Dee) McCoy of Sheboygan Falls; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Fern Echtner of Bonduel, and Iris Ebsch of Green Bay; and a son-in-law, Steven Kapellen. Marie is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Ann Dingeldein; husband, James McCoy, daughter, Susan Kappellen; grandchild, Joseph McCoy; two sisters, Pearl (Harold) Hove, June Dingeldein; four brothers, Jim (Edna) Dingeldein, Frank (Gladys) Dingeldein, Eugene (Edna) Dingeldein, Max (Carol) Dingeldein; and first husband, Orvin Eake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.
A memorial contribution can be made in her name for St. Nicholas Home Hospice.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers of St. Nicholas Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for the past 8 months as well as her dear neighbor, Jane Huibregtse.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the McCoy family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 4, 2019