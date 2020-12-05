Marilyn A. SchumacherSheboygan - Marilyn Schumacher was born on May 1, 1944 and passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 76. She attended St. Peter Claver School and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1962. Later that year she was united in marriage with Roland Schumacher at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on September 15, 1962. During her working years, Marilyn worked as a secretary at Leverenz Shoe Company, Leick Furniture and retired from NuDawn Manufacturing as the Vice President. She was an avid Packer Fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, casinos especially the ones in Las Vegas, puzzles, working with the Buccaneers marching group and more than anything she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.Marilyn is survived by her children, Cheryl Perl of Marshfield, WI, Ronald (Deanne) of Round Rock, TX, Joy Schumacher Renzelmann of Sheboygan and Christine Schumacher of Plymouth; grandchildren, Nicholas and Drake Schumacher, Travis and Ryan Renzelmann, Jenna Perl and Triston and Trinity Meyer; great grandson, William Roland Renzelmann; step granddaughter, Isabelle Cobb; siblings, Tom (Diane) Fox of Sheboygan, Lawrence (Meg) Fox of Sherwood, WI, Robert (Barbara) Fox of Oconomowoc, WI, Phillip (Mary) Fox of Kiel, WI, Patrick (Lori) Fox of Heartland, WI, Mary (Larry) Martin of Sheboygan and Patricia Keitel of Sheboygan and sister-in-law Gertrude Tupper of North Carolina. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends from the Waterview Apartments. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Roland; parents, Roman and Loretta Fox and sister-in-law, Jan Fox.Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be directed to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Marilyn.Marilyn will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.