1/1
Marilyn A. Schumacher
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn A. Schumacher

Sheboygan - Marilyn Schumacher was born on May 1, 1944 and passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 76. She attended St. Peter Claver School and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1962. Later that year she was united in marriage with Roland Schumacher at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on September 15, 1962. During her working years, Marilyn worked as a secretary at Leverenz Shoe Company, Leick Furniture and retired from NuDawn Manufacturing as the Vice President. She was an avid Packer Fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, casinos especially the ones in Las Vegas, puzzles, working with the Buccaneers marching group and more than anything she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Cheryl Perl of Marshfield, WI, Ronald (Deanne) of Round Rock, TX, Joy Schumacher Renzelmann of Sheboygan and Christine Schumacher of Plymouth; grandchildren, Nicholas and Drake Schumacher, Travis and Ryan Renzelmann, Jenna Perl and Triston and Trinity Meyer; great grandson, William Roland Renzelmann; step granddaughter, Isabelle Cobb; siblings, Tom (Diane) Fox of Sheboygan, Lawrence (Meg) Fox of Sherwood, WI, Robert (Barbara) Fox of Oconomowoc, WI, Phillip (Mary) Fox of Kiel, WI, Patrick (Lori) Fox of Heartland, WI, Mary (Larry) Martin of Sheboygan and Patricia Keitel of Sheboygan and sister-in-law Gertrude Tupper of North Carolina. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends from the Waterview Apartments. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Roland; parents, Roman and Loretta Fox and sister-in-law, Jan Fox.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be directed to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Marilyn.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Marilyn and Roland were our neighbors for many years. We stayed in touch a little after she moved. Always enjoyed talking w/her.....very kind lady. My condolences to the family
Tim Kapellen
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved