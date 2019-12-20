|
Marilyn B. Schmit
Alexian Village Milwaukee - Marilyn B Schmit, 81 of Alexian Village Milwaukee was led by the angels to Paradise on December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Catherine (Weber) Schmit and brother Kenneth. She is survived by nephews Andrew (Kris) Talladega, AL, Martin (Kandy) Belgium, WI, William (Sandy) Oostburg, WI, and nieces Tina Theis Random Lake, WI, and Barbara (Kevin) Bichler, Port Washington, WI. Marilyn was born January 29, 1938 in Sheboygan, WI. At very early age she began playing the piano and became a Church organist. Marilyn loved all things music. Marilyn was a Racine Dominican from 1951 to 1971. She then moved to Cedarburg, WI and worked as the music teacher at John Long Middle School. She was very proud of the musical talent of her students and they won State Competitions. Marilyn also sang with the Milwaukee Choristers for 11 years and was able to travel with them to 9 countries. Marilyn spent many years with parish music programs as organist and choir director. She also taught piano to many gifted students in her home. Her artistic gifts and talents were many and include her watercolor paintings and the creation of her Father Christmas dolls. Marilyn moved to Alexian Village in 2013. She loved living at Alexian and being involved in many activities. She was the face of welcome, care and hospitality. She will be deeply missed by her Alexian friends. The Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 30, 11am with visitation at 10am at Alexian Village Milwaukee Chapel, 9301 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant House or Milwaukee Choristers.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019