|
|
Marilyn G. Pentek
Sheboygan - After a very courageous battle with cancer, Marilyn Grace Pentek, age 90, of Sheboygan, WI became another one of God's precious angels on the morning of Friday, August 16, 2019.
Marilyn was born April 29, 1929 in Sheboygan, the first daughter of Elmer and Meta (Schilling) Spettel. Marilyn graduated from Sheboygan North High School, class of 1947. On August 21, 1954 she was united in marriage to John A. Pentek and had 2 daughters, LuAnn (Paul) Maratik and Linda (Stan) Rauwerdink. They later were divorced.
Marilyn was employed by Kohls Department Store for 15 years and retired from there in June of 1994. She was known as the "Bra Lady." She was previously employed at several other local companies throughout her life.
Marilyn is survived by her 2 daughters, LuAnn (Paul) Maratik, and Linda (Stan) Rauwerdink, step-grandsons, Craig Maratik, Joshua (Mary) Rauwerdink, all of Sheboygan; Dan (Kate) Rauwerdink, and Mike (Stacy) Rauwerdink of Milwaukee; 5 step-great-grandchildren, Caoilfhinn, Dylan, Aubreianna, Kara, and Nolan Rauwerdink. 2 sisters, Bonnie (Nick) Schmitz of Sheboygan, and Becky (Barrett) Paasch, Cleveland, WI, and 2 brothers LeRoy Spettel, Sheboygan Falls, and Gary (Karen) Spettel, Sheboygan, along with a special sister-in-law, LouAnn Spettel, Howards Grove, also many nieces, nephews other relatives and was blessed with many friends who cared for her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Meta Spettel, 4 sisters, Betty Mae, Audrey, Barbara, and LaVerne, 1 brother, Jeffrey, brother-in laws, Eugene Jeske, Wesley Ross, and Howard Boeldt, and sister-in-law Caryl Spettel.
Marilyn was a long-time member of Zion United Church of Christ and recently of Zion Evangelical Covenant Church.
Cremation has taken place and a service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at the Reinbold Novak Funeral Home, 1535 South 12th Street with the Reverend Andy Hopp officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. which is the time of service. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Rockville Cemetery in Kiel, WI.
A memorial fund will be established in her name for Sharon Richardson Community Hospice.
Her family would like to thank her friend Marilyn S., who was such a wonderful and caring friend; Dr. Bettag and his whole team for never ending compassionate care from the very beginning. The professional and wonderful care of all nurses and team members at Sharon Richardson Hospice, which made her last days filled with comfort. God bless you all.
We will miss her "coordinated style"- "Miss Matchy Matchy!"
"Best mom ever!"
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019