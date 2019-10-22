|
|
Marilyn J. Grunewald
Howards Grove - Marilyn was born on December 21, 1935 to Arthur and Mary (Krepsky) Bohlmann. She was married to Martin E. Grunewald on May 12th, 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. She graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1953. Her employment was being a janitor for the Village of Howards Grove and later she was employed at Gallenberger's Bakery and Hometown Bake Shop in Howards Grove for 15 years.
She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, baking/cooking, puzzles, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband: Martin, children, Connie (Tom) Engelman, Ruth (David Goetsch) Grunewald, Donna Pantel, Amy Grunewald, Diann TenPas, Jennifer Grunewald. Eight grandchildren: Jeremy (Beth) Engelman, Ryan Engelman, Julie Engelman, Shawn (Angela) Krueger, Alissa (Shaun) Preuss, Derek Pantel, Trevor Bramstedt, Brody Boeshaar. Great Grandchildren: Eryka & Aleah Miskell, Addison, Jack, and Sofia Krueger, Seth & Miah Preuss, family friend Gary Krueger, brother-in-law Merlin (Mary) Grunewald, and nieces & nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, father & mother-in-law Martin & Elenora Grunewald, sister Evelyn (Harvey) Specht, sister-in-law Viola (Arnold) Lemke, brothers-in-law Milton (Dorothy) Grunewald, Norman (Virginia) Grunewald, and sons-in-law Scott Pantel & David TenPas.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan, with Rev. Aaron Mueller officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:45 PM at the FUNERAL HOME.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the emergency room staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, and Amber, Jason, Judy, and Char with Aurora At Home Hospice for all their care, compassion, and support.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019