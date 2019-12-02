|
|
Marilyn J. Kolb
Kimberly - Marilyn Jean Kolb (Brueser) of Kimberly, formerly of Plymouth, was born to John and Hattie Schouten on October 22, 1933. She was 86 at the time of her passing on November 29, 2019.
She married Leslie Brueser and had 4 children, Bradley, Ross, Mitchell, and Leslyn.
She received her teaching degree from Lakeland College and taught 4th and 5th graders at Parkview Elementary in Plymouth.
She remarried to John Kolb and they traveled the world together.
She is survived by her brother's Larry and Arvid, sisters-in-law: Alyce and Cindy, her sons Brad and Ross and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Mitchell, and daughter Leslyn.
She will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be held at Suchon Funeral Home, 1317 State Rd. 67, Plymouth, WI, on Friday (December 6, 2019). Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with Services to follow at 11:00 A.M. Rev. James Hoppert of Salem U.C.C. will officiate. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Town of Sheboygan.
The family would like to express it's gratitude to the compassionate care givers of Emerald Valley, Aspire Senior Living, and Heartland Hospice for all of their services.
Memorial donations may be given to the in Marilyn's honor. NO FLOWERS PLEASE.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019