Marilyn Kobylorz
Sheboygan - Marilyn June Kobylorz, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Field of Dreams Assisted Living in Kiel.
Marilyn was born on June 26, 1929, in Muskegon, MI to John and Dorothy (Calkins) Start. She was a graduate of Muskegon Heights High School in 1947.
On May 14, 1960, Marilyn married William Kobylorz in St. Michael's Church in Muskegon, MI. Marilyn was employed as an office clerk at FW Woolworth Company in Grand Rapids, MI for 11 years and Consumers Power Company in Muskegon, MI for 5 years. She then moved to Wisconsin where she was a full-time mother.
Marilyn and Bill attended the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan. She enjoyed singing in her high school and church choirs, knitting, crocheting, and embroidering. She always kept herself busy in her flower gardens and kitchen while also taking care of her home and children. She loved to spend time camping, hiking, and fishing with family in Marinette County and at Big St. Germain Lake. Marilyn and Bill spent their retirement winters in Florida, where they made a great circle of friends. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Steven Kobylorz of Sheboygan, WI, David (Colleen) Kobylorz of Elkhart Lake; daughter, Susan (Steven) Nysse of Cedar Grove; two grandchildren, Paul Kobylorz, Sarah Kobylorz; three sisters, Gloria (Kenneth) Burch of Lakeland, FL, Patsy (Gerald) Broge of Muskegon, MI, Dixie Morton of Muskegon, MI; brother, John (Shirlie) Start of Gatlinburg, TN. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Start; parents-in-law Paul and Cecilia Kobylorz; husband, William David Kobylorz; two sisters, Dolores (Stanley) Mills, Jaquelyn (Jake) Pitts; brother-in-law, Charles Morton.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery with Pastor Jon MacDonald officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Field of Dreams Assisted Living for their compassionate care in her last months.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Kobylorz family with arrangements.
Sheboygan - Marilyn June Kobylorz, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Field of Dreams Assisted Living in Kiel.
Marilyn was born on June 26, 1929, in Muskegon, MI to John and Dorothy (Calkins) Start. She was a graduate of Muskegon Heights High School in 1947.
On May 14, 1960, Marilyn married William Kobylorz in St. Michael's Church in Muskegon, MI. Marilyn was employed as an office clerk at FW Woolworth Company in Grand Rapids, MI for 11 years and Consumers Power Company in Muskegon, MI for 5 years. She then moved to Wisconsin where she was a full-time mother.
Marilyn and Bill attended the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan. She enjoyed singing in her high school and church choirs, knitting, crocheting, and embroidering. She always kept herself busy in her flower gardens and kitchen while also taking care of her home and children. She loved to spend time camping, hiking, and fishing with family in Marinette County and at Big St. Germain Lake. Marilyn and Bill spent their retirement winters in Florida, where they made a great circle of friends. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Steven Kobylorz of Sheboygan, WI, David (Colleen) Kobylorz of Elkhart Lake; daughter, Susan (Steven) Nysse of Cedar Grove; two grandchildren, Paul Kobylorz, Sarah Kobylorz; three sisters, Gloria (Kenneth) Burch of Lakeland, FL, Patsy (Gerald) Broge of Muskegon, MI, Dixie Morton of Muskegon, MI; brother, John (Shirlie) Start of Gatlinburg, TN. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Start; parents-in-law Paul and Cecilia Kobylorz; husband, William David Kobylorz; two sisters, Dolores (Stanley) Mills, Jaquelyn (Jake) Pitts; brother-in-law, Charles Morton.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery with Pastor Jon MacDonald officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Field of Dreams Assisted Living for their compassionate care in her last months.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Kobylorz family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.