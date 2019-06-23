|
|
Sheboygan Falls - Marilyn L. Edgerton, 72, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home following a brief illness with her family at her side.
Marilyn was born on October 8, 1946, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, daughter of Donald and Jeanette (Copley) DeYoung. She was a 1964 graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School. On March 21, 1991, Marilyn married Eugene Edgerton in Las Vegas. She was employed in transportation distribution at Kohler Company for 18 years until her retirement in 2011.
Marilyn enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking, reading, music, card playing and boardgames, and Thomas Kinkade. She loved spending time with family and her grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 28 years, Eugene; her daughter, Sherry Labar of Manitowoc; her son, Gene (Lila) Labar of Paw Paw, MI; two step-daughters, Susan Stamper of Ukraine and Emily (Mike) Diamond of Virginia; ten grandchildren, Kristie McCormack, Samantha Deglopper, Michael Labar, Levi, Labar, Katie (fiancé Ty) Labar, Sarah Labar, Amy Hansen, Loren Stamper, Amanda Miller, and Amber Miller; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Pat (John) Farr of Kalamazoo; one brother, Michael (Beth) DeYoung of Kalamazoo; one brother-in-law, Robert (Jill) Edgerton of Delton, MI; and two sisters-in-law, Patty (Paul) Harney of Grand Rapids, MI and Jeanette (Dale) Balber of Illinois.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John DeYoung.
A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Chaplain Bob Bledsoe officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm.
A memorial fund has been established in Marilyn's name for the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019