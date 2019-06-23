Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Edgerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. Edgerton


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn L. Edgerton Obituary
Sheboygan Falls - Marilyn L. Edgerton, 72, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home following a brief illness with her family at her side.

Marilyn was born on October 8, 1946, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, daughter of Donald and Jeanette (Copley) DeYoung. She was a 1964 graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School. On March 21, 1991, Marilyn married Eugene Edgerton in Las Vegas. She was employed in transportation distribution at Kohler Company for 18 years until her retirement in 2011.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking, reading, music, card playing and boardgames, and Thomas Kinkade. She loved spending time with family and her grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 28 years, Eugene; her daughter, Sherry Labar of Manitowoc; her son, Gene (Lila) Labar of Paw Paw, MI; two step-daughters, Susan Stamper of Ukraine and Emily (Mike) Diamond of Virginia; ten grandchildren, Kristie McCormack, Samantha Deglopper, Michael Labar, Levi, Labar, Katie (fiancé Ty) Labar, Sarah Labar, Amy Hansen, Loren Stamper, Amanda Miller, and Amber Miller; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Pat (John) Farr of Kalamazoo; one brother, Michael (Beth) DeYoung of Kalamazoo; one brother-in-law, Robert (Jill) Edgerton of Delton, MI; and two sisters-in-law, Patty (Paul) Harney of Grand Rapids, MI and Jeanette (Dale) Balber of Illinois.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John DeYoung.

A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Chaplain Bob Bledsoe officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm.

A memorial fund has been established in Marilyn's name for the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now