Marilyn L. Spindler
formerly of Ada - Marilyn L. Spindler, age 87, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by her family at Pine Haven Christian Home, Sheboygan Falls.
Marilyn was born in her grandparent's home in the city of Sheboygan Falls on June 1, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Ann (Stoiber) Jacoby. She was employed at the Sheboygan Falls Creamery prior to her marriage to Lester on June 16, 1951. Marilyn and Lester were married in Sheboygan Falls; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2000. Together they farmed in Ada until their retirement in 1992 when they relocated to Millhome. When Marilyn and Lester were younger, they could be found at many local establishments dancing, they enjoyed following many different polka bands around the Midwest. She was an active member of Bethel UCC, Ada, until she went into the nursing home. Marilyn enjoyed participating in the church activities, such as helping make apple pies; helping with making chili for the church Chili Suppers; and enjoying the fellowship of the church members during these and other activities.
At home, Marilyn could be found tending to her vegetable garden, where she enjoyed canning her produce. She was also well known in her family for her baking, especially her homemade bread. She was very generous with friends, family, and other farm help. She always had a meal ready for them when they visited or worked on the farm during the day. Marilyn also looked forward to getting together with her friends to play cards. The one thing she always made time was for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her everything.
She is survived by her four sons: Randy (Valerie), Newton, Larry, Floyd (Ann) and Terry (Faye) all of Ada; one daughter: Bonnie (Jesse) Schema, St. Nazianz; 12 grandchildren: Michael (Heidi) Spindler, Mark (Gretchen) Spindler, William Spindler, Andrea Spindler, Tommy (Nicole) Spindler, Alex Diersen, Jenica Schema, Jayna Schema, Joseph (Chantelle) Joas, Daniel (Fabi) Joas, Christopher Schmidt, and Amanda Schmidt; 15 great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Camryn, Brett, Lucas, Addison, Ethan, Matthew, Kaitlin, Alonzo, Tyra, Hunter, Gage, Mikaela, Christian and Alianna. She is further survived by one brother: Jerome (Mary Jane) Jacoby, Sheboygan, and one sister-in-law: Roma Maueser, rural Elkhart Lake, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband: Lester; infant daughter, great grandson: Ryne Spindler, son-in-law: Paul Diersen; her parents: Joseph and Rose Ann Jacoby, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Walter and Louisa Spindler; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Kenneth (Karen) Jacoby, William Jacoby and Faye Jacoby; one sister and brother-in-law: Rosemary "Jean" (Jack) Wells and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elmer (Lucille) Spindler, Nelda (Louis) Wehrmann, Norman (Elsie) Spindler, Sr, Harriet Spindler, Arno Spindler, and Oscar Maeuser.
Private Family Services were held, due to the current Coronavirus health issues and Marilyn was laid to rest at Bethel UCC Cemetery, Town of Meeme. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in her name.
The family would like to thank Pine Haven Christian Home and Compassus Hospice for the compassion and care shown to our Mom.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020