Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Marilyn M. Grube

Marilyn M. Grube

Sheboygan - Marilyn M. Grube, 88, passed away peacefully at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI, on November 4, 2019. Marilyn graduated in 1948 from Monroe High School in St. Paul, MN. Marilyn married Karl G. Grube of Sheboygan, WI, on September 19, 1953. After retiring in 1986, Karl and Marilyn relocated to Sheboygan and immediately became active in the community. She enjoyed being a member of the Service Committee at the Sheboygan County Historical Society and volunteering with Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Karl G. Grube, her parents, Arthur L. Jellinek and Ann K. Jellinek and sisters, Barbara (Gerald) Kaar, Ardeth (Paul) Panagiotopoulos, Nancy (Buster) Rushman, Virginia (Ardeen) Gaffke and brother Lawrence Jellinek.

Marilyn is survived by her four children, Ted (Alice Farrack) Grube, Kathy Grube, John (Sandy) Grube, and Gretchen (Gary) Scheidt; two grandchildren, Luke (Johanna) Harris and Karla (Michael) Blaul; two great-grandchildren, Brady and Kaleb Harris. She is further survived by siblings, Michael (Bonnie) Jellinek, Judith McGrath, Janet Lokowich and Cyndy (Bill) Manthei and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Embrace Care Management and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care they extended to Marilyn and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
