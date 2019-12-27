|
Marion A. Balz
Sheboygan - Marion A. Balz, age 85, received the greatest Christmas gift of meeting her Lord and Savior on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Marion was born on September 3, 1934, in the town of Schleswig, daughter of the late William T. and Laura J. (Dedering) Balz. She graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1952. Marion was a lifelong member of Bethlehem UCC, town of Schleswig. She was very dedicated to her church, where she was baptized, confirmed, played the organ for 51 years, and was a Sunday School teacher. She was employed with Leverenz Shoe Company before starting at Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center, retiring after 43 years at the age of 73. Marion looked forward to attending dances in her younger years, as well as her flower gardens and traveling. She enjoyed babysitting, word searches, writing in her diary, playing cards with friends and family, bird watching and was an avid animal lover. Marion always enjoyed attending her class reunions. Most important part of Marion's life was sharing her faith, music and spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral Services for Marion will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, held at Bethlehem UCC (11608 Lax Chapel Rd, Kiel) with Rev. Kim Henning and Rev. Rebecca Johnston officiating. Burial will take place at Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville, WI.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
The family would like to thank Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center staff and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Marion. They would also like to thank all of the relatives and friends that spent time and loved her over the years.
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019