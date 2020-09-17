Marion Behlow
Sheboygan Falls - Marion Behlow, 85, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Community.
Marion was born on June 14, 1935, in the Town of Wilson, daughter of the late Marlin and Milda (Jankow) Miller. She attended Harmony School in the Town of Wilson and graduated from Oostburg High School in 1955. Marion was united in marriage to Arlin Behlow on May 18, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson. Arlin preceded her in death on February 3, 1996. Marion was employed at Wilson Mutual Insurance Co. after graduation from high school, retiring in 2004.
Marion was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, where she was a member of the Altar Guild and served as an usher. She also volunteered her time at The Gathering Place at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She volunteered for the Sheboygan Theatre Company, doing props and ushering. She enjoyed traveling, especially trips with her husband to Europe and Hawaii, and an Alaskan cruise with her whole family, and sports, especially the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed annual trips to Arizona for Cubs spring training. She was known for her charming conversation and her feisty personality.
Marion is survived by her son, Gary (Margret) Behlow of Chicago, IL; her daughter, Karen (Bruce) Dana of Fort Worth, TX; two grandchildren, Graham (Emily Swenson) Behlow of Chicago, IL and Kiera Behlow of Milwaukee; niece, Terri (Ron Reinke) Behlow of Sheboygan Falls, and nephew, David (Margaret) Behlow of Elmhurst, IL.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Arlin; her parents; her brother, Richard Miller; two sisters-in-law, June Behlow and Ann Behlow; three brothers-in-law, Merlin Behlow, Rodney Behlow, and Walter Behlow.
A private family interment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in the Town of Sheboygan. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in Marion's name at The Gathering Place at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
