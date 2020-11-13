1/1
Marion Doms
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Doms

Kewaskum - Marion H. Doms, age 91 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.

Marion was born on September 12, 1929 in the Town of Kewaskum to Arthur and Hertha (nee Mertz) Doms.

Marion attended a rural one room school house in the Town of Kewaskum. She grew up, lived, and worked on the family farm most of her life. Marion enjoyed farming, all types of gardening, and working on puzzles. She loved music and enjoyed listening to and singing all of her favorites. Marion was a very good cook and impressed the area farmers who came to work with the thrashing crew. She left the farm to live in Cascade for a few years before moving back to Kewaskum at Kettle Moraine Gaerdens. Marion was very active with the Kettle Moraine Gardens Community where she lived for the past three years.

Marion was a life-long member of Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. Her faith was very important to her.

Those Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory include her beloved cousins, Mae Oppermann, Ruben "Buddy" Oppermann, Art (Donna) Schmidt, Gerald (Mary) Mertz, and Roger (Kathy) Mertz.

She is further survived by other cousins, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her sister, Adeline (Wilbert) Weinhold; and special cousin, Ruben Oppermann.

Marion's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for the loving care they provided.

Due to current restrictions, private funeral and graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. Memorials in Marion's name can be directed to Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund (343 First Street - Kewaskum, WI 53040).

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion's arrangements.



Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved