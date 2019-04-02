|
Marion Eickhoff
Sheboygan - Marion E. Eickhoff, age 91 died peacefully on Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center.
Marion was born on August 31, 1927 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late George and Emma (Gorr) Fritsch. She attended Central High School, graduating with the class of 1945. On November 8, 1947 she was united in marriage to John Eickhoff at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2011.
Marion took great pride in being a mother and raising her children. She later worked part time at Plenco and Vick's Lunch. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan, where she and John worked with shut-ins from the church. Marion enjoyed spending time outdoors with her flowers and gardens. In her early days she enjoyed going dancing with John. She especially loved to dance the Jitter-Bug. Most important to her was the time she could spend with her family.
She is survived by her two children: Barbara Jane (Robert) Eisold and John Eickhoff; one grandson: Bobby Eisold; one sister and brother: Jane Heinen and Allen (Jackie) Fritsch. Marion is further survived by neices, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers; Wayne and Sheldon Fritsch and one sister; Margie (Jim) Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:30am at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street, Kiel) Officiating at the service will be Pastor Matthew Shive from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan. Burial will follow at Schleswig Cemetery, Kiel.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of services at 11:30am
A memorial has been established in her name.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 2, 2019