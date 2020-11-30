Marion F. Gordon-HansonSheboygan - Marion F. Gordon-Hanson, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.Born August 1, 1936 in Sheboygan, Marion was a daughter of the late Edward and Eleanore Leonnard Kress. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1954. On May 7, 1955, she was united in marriage to Sheldon W. Gordon in Cleveland, WI. They were married for 42 years before Sheldon preceded her in death on February 5, 1998. She later married Virgil P. Hanson of Kenosha. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2014.Marion was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church. She enjoyed needlepoint and gardening.She is survived by her children, John (Anne), Sheboygan, Gerald (Sara), Kohler, James (Mary), Sheboygan, and David, Sheboygan; her six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides her parents and husbands, Sheldon and Virgil, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald & Kenneth, and a sister, Delores Hansen.Family and friends are welcome at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Private family services will take place immediately following. Masks are required and Covid-19 regulations and social distancing will be observed. Entombment will take place in Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.A memorial fund has been established in her name for Crossroads Church or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion's arrangements.