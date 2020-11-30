1/1
Marion F. Gordon-Hanson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion F. Gordon-Hanson

Sheboygan - Marion F. Gordon-Hanson, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.

Born August 1, 1936 in Sheboygan, Marion was a daughter of the late Edward and Eleanore Leonnard Kress. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1954. On May 7, 1955, she was united in marriage to Sheldon W. Gordon in Cleveland, WI. They were married for 42 years before Sheldon preceded her in death on February 5, 1998. She later married Virgil P. Hanson of Kenosha. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2014.

Marion was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church. She enjoyed needlepoint and gardening.

She is survived by her children, John (Anne), Sheboygan, Gerald (Sara), Kohler, James (Mary), Sheboygan, and David, Sheboygan; her six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husbands, Sheldon and Virgil, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald & Kenneth, and a sister, Delores Hansen.

Family and friends are welcome at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Private family services will take place immediately following. Masks are required and Covid-19 regulations and social distancing will be observed. Entombment will take place in Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.

A memorial fund has been established in her name for Crossroads Church or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion's arrangements.





Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved