Marion H. Johnson
Sheboygan - Marion H. Johnson, age 92, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sheboygan Health Services.
Marion was born January 3, 1928, in Sheboygan, the daughter of John C. and Mary (nee Biel) Kraus. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Central High School in 1945. For many years, she worked as a medical secretary at St. Nicholas Hospital, retiring in 1988.
Marion was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She belonged to a Bridge Club, and enjoyed trips to Oneida, going to her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family.
Marion is survived by her children: John Johnson and Debra (Randall) Zahner, both of Sheboygan. She is further survived by daughter-in-law Sue Johnson of Sheboygan, 7 grandchildren: James (Tasha) Johnson, Michael (Darcy) Johnson, Sean (Kristina) Johnson, Eric Johnson, Melanie Johnson, Katie (Jerrod) Klemme and Brandon (Monica) Zahner; great-grandchildren; Nathan and Mary Johnson, Madisyn and Aubrey Johnson, Keaton Johnson, Mason and Leah Dekarske, Madalynn and Charlotte Zahner, and 1 Zahner on the way, sister-in-law Helen Lamberty of Racine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Walter Johnson, daughter-in-law Deb (Knaub) Johnson, brothers John "Jack" (Dorothy) Kraus and Ken Kraus and former husband Harry Johnson.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd in Sheboygan (Hwy 42 & JJ). Pastor John Berg will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sheboygan Lutheran High School.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bettag, Dr. Johnson, 2nd floor staff at St. Nicholas Hospital and all their nurses for their compassionate care. They also would like to thank the staff and residents of the Waterview Senior Apartments and Atrium Assisted Living. Also, the staff of St. Nicholas Hospice and Sheboygan Health Services for their assistance and support.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020