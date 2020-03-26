|
|
Marion J. Prepster
Sheboygan - Marion June Prepster, age 84, of Sheboygan passed into her eternal home on the afternoon of Monday, March 23, 2020.
She was born at home on the family farm in the Town of Wilson on June 6, 1935, to the late Albert and Katie (Kies) Fritsch. She attended local schools and graduated from Oostburg High School in 1953. On April 19, 1958, Marion was united in marriage to William Prepster at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2004. Marion was employed within Sheboygan County in the school district and then later in the Clerk of Courts office. Her last 12 years there were spent in the probate office, retiring in 1998. Marion was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.
Marion bravely faced many health situations in her later years, always coming back strong. She enjoyed monthly lunches with the Oostburg High School girls, friends from the courthouse, the Sunday School girls from Hingham and many others. Marion also very much enjoyed the 3rd Tuesday brunch with the ladies from our community at the monthly Sheboygan Christian Women's Connection (Stonecroft Ministries).
Marion is survived by a niece, Karen Burns and nephews, William Roehrborn and RonaldRoehrborn. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Viola Cooper and Mabel Roehrborn; a brother-in-law Robert Roehrborn; a sister-in-law Sandra Crane and a niece Carol Reed.
At a better time, we will gather at Greenlawn Memorial Park for a celebration of Marion's life. In Marion's service plans she left the reading of I Corinthians 13, we ask you read that verse as you remember her. At this time Marion will be placed next to her Bill at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
She asked that if you choose to send a memorial, to please consider The Salvation Army or as she enjoyed reading, St. Paul Lutheran Church Library.
Sandy, Ginny, and Linda would like to thank the staff at both Pine Haven Assisted Living Home and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the gentle care and comfort given to Marion in her short stay there, especially during the quarantine. They would also like to thank the staff at Aurora Health Clinic and Hospital for all the help they gave Marion. To Marion's wonderful neighbors Pastor Bob Steele and his wife Julie, because of your care she could stay in her home much longer. We will always be thankful for you. Love to you all and stay well. Marion was an amazing friend.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020