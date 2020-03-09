|
|
Marion Jenko
Kelly Lake (Suring) - Marion M. Jenko, age 93 of Kelly Lake, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marion was born on July 1, 1926 to the late Roney and Esther (Gieske) Mills in Sheboygan. On September 20, 1947, Marion married Jacob Jenko at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. The couple raised their family in Sheboygan and Marion was a homemaker for most of her life. After retirement, the couple moved to Kelly Lake where she worked at Romy's Holiday Inn. Marion greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, going to the casino, doing yardwork, and tending to her flowers. She was a very good cook and her family will greatly miss her pasties, potica, and homemade pickles.
Marion is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jacob; 5 children, Jacob (Ann) Jenko, Gary (Doddie) Jenko, Jeanne Soukup, Judy (Steve) Western, and Joan (Kerry) Harder; 9 grandchildren, Jodi (Paul) Arenal, Kelly Soukup, Sarah Soukup (special friend Corey), Nick (Amanda) Western, Carrie (Greg) Sommersberger, Jessica (Chris) Greger, Amy Western, Jared (Becky) Jenko, and Jordan (Nikki) Harder; 9 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Caroline and Carmoline; a brother, Reuben; daughter-in-law, Cherie Jenko; son-in-law, Jim "Ticket" Soukup.
Per Marion's wishes, no services will be held. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and its staff for all the care and support offered to Marion and her family in their time of need.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020