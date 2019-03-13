|
|
Marion Joan Bruggink
Sheboygan - Of Sheboygan passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center, after a lengthy illness. She was 82 years old.
Marion was born September 21, 1936, in Sheboygan, the only child of Fred and Henrietta (Draayers) Rogers. She attended Oostburg schools and graduated from Oostburg High School in 1954. On July 27, 1956 she was united in marriage with Lowell Bruggink at First Presbyterian Church, Oostburg.
Marion was a member of First Reformed Church, Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, counted cross stitch, bowling, square dancing, and singing in church choirs. In her later years she especially enjoyed keeping score of baseball games while watching them on TV.
She worked as a secretary at Ross Business Equipment for many years. After the couple moved to FL in 1984, she was secretary at a local church and teller at Regions Bank before her retirement in 2001.
Marion is survived by Lowell, her husband of 62 years, and their four children: Daughter, Julie (Brian) Messner, Sheboygan Falls, and family, Joy (Josh) Gulig and children Zoey and Nolan, Kristen (Scott) Kautzer and children Cameron Baumann and Liam, and Lisa Messner; Daughter, Joan (Ronald) Mueller, Sheboygan, and family, Jennifer (Joseph) Cardarelle and children Alex Jowett, Luke Jowett, and Nick, and Matthew (Corrin) Hilbelink and children Jeffrey, Zak, and Maxx; Son, Jay Bruggink, New London, and family, Stephanie (Matt) Haas and Brinley, Kendra (Jake) Gundrum and Sophie, Avery Bruggink, and Devyn Bruggink; Son, Jamie (Michelle) Bruggink, St Augustine, FL, and family, Derek, Justin, and Daeton Bernstein. She is further survived by brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Neil (Carolyn) Bruggink and Delores Bruggink of Cedar Grove, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alger (Blanche) Bruggink; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wendell Bruggink, Vivian (Herbert) Bartelt, Dale (Marion L) Bruggink, and Keith Bruggink; and grandson, Kevin Messner.
Funeral services for Marion will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First Reformed Church, 527 Giddings Ave, Sheboygan Falls, with the Reverend Brad Veenendaal officiating. Friends may call at the CHURCH on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Marion's name to First Reformed Church, Sheboygan Falls. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Marion over the last 7 1/2 years.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019