Marion Maas
Plymouth - Marion Maas, age 84, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 11, 1935 in Dodge County, WI, a daughter of the late Paul and Clara (Wolter) Schuett.
On July 17, 1954, she married Herald Pfeifer at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Together they had six children. On December 20, 1980, he preceded her in death.
She worked at Sargento Cheese Company for 22 years until her retirement.
On November 13, 1981, she married Ernest Maas at St. John Lutheran - Sherman Center in Random Lake.
She was a former member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush.
Marion enjoyed ceramics, quilling, camping, making flower arrangements, and spending time with her family and friends. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband: Ernest; nine children: Thomas Maas, Timothy Maas, Gregory (Kristine) Maas, Brian (Kim) Pfeifer, Keith Pfeifer, Kevin (Lori) Pfeifer, Michael (Jennifer) Pfeifer, Bruce (Theresa) Pfeifer, and Matthew (Kelly) Pfeifer; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister: Margaret Meyer; brother: Mark (Bonnie) Schuett; brothers and sisters-in-law: Anna Schuett, Ed (Darlene) Maas, Roger (Joan) Maas, Larry (Carol) Maas, Clarence (Linda) Maas, Marcella (Jerry) Bauer, David (Sharon) Maas, and Dale (Gayla) Maas.
She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: Herald; parents; six brothers: Paul Jr., Marleander, Marvin, Marty, Martin, Marlin; five sisters: Margie, Marinda, Martha, Marcella, and Mary; Herald's parents: George and Hilda Pfeifer; Ernest's parents: Herbert and Hilda Maas; two brothers-in-law: Eugene (Diane) Maas, Lyle Maas; and sister-in-law: Dolly Maas.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Marion's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Marion.