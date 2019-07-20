|
Marion R. Mayer
Plymouth - Marion Mayer, the former Marion Gessert, 93 of Plymouth was born March 17, 1926 in the city of Plymouth, a daughter of Hugo and Edna Kracht Gessert. Marion passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Marion attended Plymouth Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1944. On September 14, 1946, she married Ralph Mayer at Plymouth Reformed Church. The couple lived one year on the Mayer homestead in the Town of Rhine and then moved to Plymouth. She did office work at the Local Draft Board No. 3 at Plymouth and was Plant Secretary of the District Commonwealth Telephone Co. office until March 1951. She also worked several years for Tupper Cheese Co. From 1958 until retiring in 1986 she worked with her husband doing the office work for their business, Ralph Mayer Painting, Inc. She was a life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ, Plymouth, and volunteered in several capacities, including being a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Willing Workers.
She and her husband celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary September 14, 1996. They were married 62 years at the time of his death on April 8, 2009. They enjoyed many hours of dancing and playing cards with family and friends. She was happiest when the entire family was together. Mom did a lot of embroidery work, wrote poetry, and loved to travel.
Marion was a loving mother of two daughters, Susan (Robert) Mayer-Livingston of Shaker Heights, OH and Karen (Kenneth) Lynch of Beach Park, IL; one son: Romy (Amy) Mayer of New Berlin, WI; six grandchildren Ryan & Whitney Livingston, Meghan & Samantha Mayer, Tracy Lynch and Amy (Jaime) Jensen; four great grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon, Jacob and, Alyssa. She is further survived by a sister, Doris (Albert) Hanke of Howard's Grove, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law Robert Livingston.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22nd, 3 pm at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, 123 South Street, Plymouth with Rev. James Hoppert, pastor of the United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 1 pm until the time of service at 3 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Marion's name for Salem United Church of Christ and Aurora Hospice.
The family would like to thank Robert (Bob) Hanke, nephew, who provided mom with help and support of her home and property, which allowed her to live additional years in her own home. Thank you very much, Robert. Her friend, Darlene Wieck who took her to her doctor appointments and the many things that she did for mom, and Denise Knapp for helping plant outside flowers plus thanks to all her many friends and neighbors.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 20 to July 21, 2019