Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Manitowish Waters, WI
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Manitowish Waters, WI
Marita Ann Gutoski Mutha

Marita Ann Gutoski Mutha Obituary
Marita Ann Gutoski Mutha

Fairfax - Marita Ann Gutoski Mutha, 63, of Fairfax, CA, formerly of Sheboygan, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband and their two children, her brother, her siblings-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved Great Dane. She will be greatly missed. A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Manitowish Waters, WI, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Bolger Funeral Home, www.bolgerfuneral.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 21, 2019
