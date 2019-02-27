Marjorie A. Neerhof



Davenport, IA - Marjorie A. Neerhof, 90, of Davenport, IA, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday morning, February 24, 2019 at the Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, IA, where she had been residing.



Born May 23, 1928 in Cedar Grove, Marjorie was a daughter of the late John Anthony and Minnie DeMaster Huibregtse. She attended area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. On June 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Edward A. Neerhof in Sheboygan. They were married for 64 years before Ed preceded her in death on February 9, 2013.



Marjorie was a clerk at Walgreens for 14 years before her retirement in 1986. She previously worked at Sears. She was an active member of Hope Reformed Church where she was an Elder, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and belonged to the Women's Guild. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, camping and traveling. She loved baking, especially pies and was an avid reader and solver of crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, Richard (Joyce) Neerhof, St. Ansgar, IA; her daughter, Jana (Kenneth) Moss, Eldridge, IA; six grandchildren, Anne (Austin) Hellbusch, Pella, IA, Elisabeth (Tom) Kirby, Mason City, IA, Kristen (Mitchell) Andringa, Bettendorf, IA, Kaitlyn (Morgan) Troendle, Cedar Falls, IA, Kara Moss (fiancée Jeremy Wheeler), North Liberty, IA, and Kellen Moss, Durham, NC; nine great grandchildren; her sister, Lenore Davis, Lebanon, TN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Besides her parents and husband, Edward, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald and Roland Huibregtse and infant bother Wesley.



Funeral services for Marjorie will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hope Reformed Church, 612 Ontario Avenue. The Rev. William TeWinkle will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1132 Superior Avenue, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Hingham Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in her name for Hope Reformed Church.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ridgecrest Village, Terrace Estates, Grand Haven Retirement Community and Genesis Hospice for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marjorie's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019