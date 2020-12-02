1/1
Marjorie "Margie" Boeldt
Sheboygan - Margie Boeldt (nee Lutzke), 80, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Oak Creek, WI on November 30, 2020. She was born October 26, 1940 to Sophie and Raymond Lutzke.

She enjoyed visits with friends that were never shorter than an hour. She looked forward to church every Sunday and loved the choir and especially the singing by Luther.

She was survived by her daughter Kim Gebauer (Ron) of Greenfield, grandson Justin (Erika Lubbert) of Greenfield, grandson Benjamin (Cassie Menzel) of West Allis, sister Nancy Graf (Carl) of Madison, sister Martha Markevitch (Chuck) of Elkhart Lake, brother Tony Lutzke (Sheila) of Appleton, and sister Julie Drake of Sheboygan Falls.

She was preceded in death by husband Edgar Boeldt, her son Kevin, her parents, brother Peter Lutzke, brother Randy Lutzke, and brother-in-law Wyman Drake.

A memorial service will be held for Margie on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 3:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (441 Millersville Ave, Howards Grove, WI 53083) with Pastor Adam Bode officiating. Face masks will be worn and social distancing will be practiced.

A public visitation will be held for Margie at St. Paul's Lutheran on December 11, 2020, from 1:00PM-3:00PM.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
