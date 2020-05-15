|
|
Marjorie H. Dreps
Howards Grove - Marjorie H. Dreps, beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend to all entered eternal life in heaven at the age of 90. She died peacefully in the serenity of her home with her loving family on Mother's day 2020. She shared her love and sweetness even in her last days. It was an honor for her daughter Debra and granddaughter Michelle to provide her hospice care.
Margie was born on April 4, 1930 and raised in Five Corners, WI by Hugo and Florence (Schmidt) Lorenz. As a child she attended the two-room schoolhouse there and went on to graduate from Waldo high school in 1947, after which she worked at Citizens Bank in Sheboygan Falls.
Marge led a long and colorful life. In 1951 she married Raymond Horness of Sheboygan. They began their new life and started a family in Howards Grove. Together they established Ray's Food Shoppe that served the community with groceries and a butcher shop until 1966. Often with children underfoot, many will remember being greeted by Marge's bright smile at the checkout counter.
They began a new venture in 1966 by building Starlite Lanes, along with Ray's brother Richard. It was the most popular spot in the county for fun and recreation. Here too, local patrons were welcomed with Marge's happy smile until 1973 when they decided to retire. They enjoyed many trips together, especially going fishing at their cottage on Pickerel Lake. All this they did while raising their six children together until Ray passed away in 1994.
Her home was (and still is) the hub for children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her large extended family to visit. Her children were always fond of the German-Russian food she made from recipes that were handed down from her mother-in-law Sophie. Marge was an active and long-time member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and enjoyed working with her friends in the quilting group.
Always having a zest for life, Marjorie's life doubled in size and activity when she met Bert Dreps. Since marrying in 1997, they have enjoyed the richness of their golden years together. An avid sports enthusiast, he coaxed her into some unexpected adventures. They golfed, cross-country skied, and even went white water rafting in Alaska.
They shared an energetic lifestyle, traveling to all 50 states and going on memorable cruises. Family time was always a priority. They cheered at sports events, enjoyed holidays, and celebrated every milestone with their combined families, never missing an event! They also liked to volunteer, especially with Meals on Wheels. Many afternoons were spent playing Sheepshead with lifelong friends. Relaxing at the cottage was one of their favorite pastimes. Roasting marshmallows around the campfire with grandchildren created many hilarious moments. Bert and Marge were a model dance pair, casting an elegant silhouette as they waltzed across the floor. Among the many memories they created, this one is especially dear to us.
Marge was known by all for her unconditional love. Her ever-encouraging presence and optimistic spirit will surely be missed.
Marge is survived by her husband Bert, her children: Jeffery (Patricia) Horness of Howards Grove, Stephanie (David) Hahn of Maui, HI, Cheri Hetrick of St. Paul, MN, Dr. Debra Markwardt of Wausau, James/Jim (Lori) Horness of Plymouth and John/Jack Horness of Sheboygan as well as Bert's children: Bill Dreps, Bob (Betty Koehl) Dreps, Kathy (Art) Bohn, Jenny Dreps, and Joe Dreps. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings; Joann Miley (Harlan Schwonek), Ronald (Charleen) Lorenz, Mary (Bill) Reinl, Shirley Carpenter, and Jane (Ken) Depagter; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She loved them all. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Horness, brother Anthony Lorenz, sister Emmy Knopp, and stepson Jerry Dreps.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels Sheboygan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life is being planned for some future date. The family would like to thank Dr. Marshall Matthews and his staff for his dedicated care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020