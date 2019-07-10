Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Church
Sheboygan, WI
Sheboygan - Marjorie Ann Lemmenes (nee Lemkuil), 88, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Communities-Covenant Home.

Marjorie Lemkuil was born on July 18, 1930, in Oostburg, WI, to G. John and Laura Susan (Zeeveld) Lemkuil. She was a 1948 graduate of Oostburg High School and a 1952 graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran School of Nursing. On April 18, 1952, Marjorie married Roland M. Lemmenes in Oostburg.

Marjorie was a member of Hope Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, baking, oil painting, crafting, and music. Marjorie's faith was a major component of her life as she was always active in Bible studies, church activities, and Christian fellowship.

Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Don) Huibregtse of Allyn, WA, Laura (Eric) Eberhardt of Port Washington; son, Robert Lemmenes of Sheboygan; five grandchildren, David Huibregtse, Matthew (Elesa) Huibregtse, Jonathan (Amanda) Huibregtse, Andrea (Adam) Parvu, and John Eberhardt; seven great-grandchildren, Hayden Huibregtse, Shawn Huibregtse, Grace Huibregtse, Eleanor Huibregtse, Evelyn Huibregtse, Lincoln Parvu, Chloe Parvu; brother, Carl (Linda) Lemkuil; and a brother-in-law, Glenn (Lorraine) Lemmenes.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and G. John Lemkuil; husband, Roland Lemmenes; sisters-in-law, LaVerne Lemmenes, and Priscilla Lemmenes; a brother-in-law, Eugene Lemmenes; and parents-in-law, Henry and Mabel Lemmenes.

A funeral service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at Hope Church in Sheboygan. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at church. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Hope Church and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family wishes to extend particular appreciation to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Lemmenes family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 10 to July 11, 2019
