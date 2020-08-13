Mark A. Kaufman
Sheboygan - Mark A. Kaufman, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1959 in Columbus, OH to Thomas and Sharon (Hilpertshauser) Kaufman. He graduated from Belton High School in Belton, MO.
Mark had an adventurous side, he loved riding motorcycles, traveling out west, fishing, gambling and photography.
He is survived by his two sons, Kyle (Ashley) Kaufman and Joshua Kaufman, two grandchildren, Kamsley Kaufman and Tayson Kaufman, by his brother Matthew (Patrawadee) Kaufman, sister Terri (Matt) Daubon, and by special friends Nancy (John Proue) Chvarak. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Mark's wishes no services will be held.
